Government aims to vaccinate some 15 million Filipinos in a nationwide 3-day COVID-19 vaccination program around the end of November, an official leading the effort said.

The "Bayanihan, Bakunahan" program targeted on Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 will tap up to 5,000 inoculation sites, including government buildings, schools, arenas, and private facilities like malls and fast food restaurants, said vaccine “czar” Carlito Galvez Jr.

“Magkakaroon tayo ng bayanihan. It will involve all societies and all government agencies... Ang objective po nito is to mobilize all stakeholders, people, and logistics to facilitate the vaccination… of at least 15 million individuals in 3 days,” he said in taped meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte that aired on Wednesday.

“Ito rin po ang isang daan na matulungan din po natin iyong areas na medyo mahina po sa vaccination because of some challenges and logistical limitations,” added Galvez, chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

(We will have bayanihan. The objective is to mobilize all stakeholders, people, and logistics to facilitate the vaccination of at least 15 million individuals in 3 days. This is also a way for us to help areas whose vaccination drives are slightly weak because of some challenges and logistical limitations.)

Galvez said government “will sustain the effort up to Dec. 31.” He noted authorities must vaccinate around 1.5 million people daily to reach its overall target of immunizing up to 70 million people before the year ends.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated about 29.8 million of its 109 million population.