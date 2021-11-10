Duterte, Pacquiao hold 'friendly talks' after public spat

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte and Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Wednesday held a "friendly" meeting, months after their public rift started.

Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, a close ally of Duterte, said the two had a short talk and "renewal of friendship."

"Walang politika. Important nagkausap sila ni PRRD. Kami naman ni Manny, kaibigan naman kami ni kumpare," he said.

Look: Sen @MannyPacquiao met with PRRD in Malacañang last night. The senator's camp said: It is a meeting between National Leaders who discussed certain matters related to people’s interest and mindanao development. Specifically infrastructure and power industry. 📸 Office of SMP pic.twitter.com/tFe1wQI0vt — sherrie ann torres (@sherieanntorres) November 10, 2021

According to Pacquiao's camp, the two discussed "certain matters related to people’s interest and Mindanao development, specifically infrastructure and power industry."

Relationship between the two soured after Pacquiao criticized Duterte's policy on the South China Sea, and accused the health department of graft and corruption activities.

Duterte, in turn, said he would expose the senator as a liar "daily", if the latter fails to name corrupt officials.

Pacquiao is running for president under a faction in the ruling party PDP-Laban. The PDP-Laban wing of Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, who "kicked out" the senator from the party, said they want Duterte to run for the Senate.

— With reports from Pia Gutierrez, Katrina Domingo and Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO