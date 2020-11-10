Radio commentator gunned down by riding in tandem killers in Pangasinan

VILLASIS, Pangasinan - A radio commentator was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Sitio Licsab, Barangay San Blas in Villasis, Pangasinan Tuesday morning.

Police Major Fernando Fernandez, Pangasinan police information officer, said the victim Virgilio "Vir" Maganes was about to enter his home when he was shot six times by two men onboard a motorcycle at 6:30 a.m.

A Bombo Radyo Dagupan report quoted by the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said Maganes, a commentator for radio station dwPR and a columnist of the weekly Northern Watch newspaper, died of a head shot.

The NUJP said Maganes had just turned 62 last November 7.

On November 8, 2016, Maganes survived an attempt on his life by playing dead when motorcycle-riding gunmen shot him as he rode a tricycle. The NUJP said a sign was left near the scene that said, "Drug pusher huwag pamarisan" in what was seen to be an attempt to divert attention from the real motive for the slay try.

Maganes would be the 18th journalist murdered during the Duterte administration and the 190th since 1986, according to the NUJP. With a report by Elaine Fulgencio-Español, ABS-CBN News