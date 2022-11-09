MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said it would recruit graduates of courses related to information technology (IT) in 2023.

"By next year, we’d be proposing at least man lang, kalahati (at least half) or 500 additional ACG (Anti-Cybercrime Group) personnel will be part of our recruitment," said PNP Chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr.

Azurin made the statement during an interview after attending the inauguration and blessing of the 6-story building of the ACG at Camp Crame.

He said he was told that the ACG would need 1,500 additional personnel to run the facilities of the new office.

Azurin told reporters that he directed Major Gen. Val de Leon of the Directorate for Information and Communications technology Management to come up with a proposal on the qualifications for the recruitment of ACG personnel.

“Kasi ang kailangan natin dito meron siyang kaalaman sa technology, specifically IT, so importante 'yan. Hindi na lang 'yung ordinary Criminology graduate ang hahanapin natin,” said Azurin.

(What we need is that they have knowledge of technology, specifically IT, so that's important. We're not just looking for an ordinary Criminology graduate.)

The new ACG building will house modern equipment and personnel focused on cyber patrol, but not limited to campaigns against online sex, child abuse, and exploitation, said the official.

