MANILA—Sorsogon Governor Francis "Chiz" Escudero lamented the unfair distribution of vaccine supplies to smaller and poorer regions and provinces, as government aimed to reach its vaccination target before Christmas.

Bicol is among the regions with low vaccination rates, along with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Western Mindanao, SOCCSKSARGEN, and MIMAROPA.

"Mula noong nagsimula kayo diyan sa Maynila buwan ng Marso, ang nakakarating dito na bakuna hanggang buwan ng Hulyo, o Setyembre pa, siguro 1,000 to 2,000 doses per week. 'Yun lang naman ang pinapadala sa amin," Escudero told Teleradyo Monday night.

(When vaccination started in Manila in March, we only receive around 1,000 to 2,000 doses a week until July, September. That's only what we receive.)

"Simula pa lang, sinabi ko na, ipinanukala ko na sa DOH at IATF, na dapat 'yung ipapadalang bakuna, by ratio and proportion ng populasyon ng isang probinsya," Escudero added.

(I proposed to the DOH and the IATF that vaccine distribution should be determined proportional to a province's population.)

Escudero said the bulk of the vaccines only arrived in October, but some of the supplies were incomplete.

"Tapos nagsimulang dumating ang mga bakuna namin, mga 20,000, nagsimulang magdatingan bandang Oktubre. Noong nakaraang linggo ang ipinadala sa amin ay 46,000 doses ng Pfizer. Ang problema lang ang pinadala sa amin last week, wala namang kasamang syringe o pang-ineksyon. Hindi sinabi sa amin so kailangan pa ngayon namin magbili at mag-purchase, eh siyempre may proseso pa 'yun," he said.

(The bulk of the vaccines started arriving in October, around 20,000. Last week, they sent 46,000 doses of Pfizer. The problem is they did not send enough syringes. We were not informed about it so now we have to purchase some.)

Dr. Arnel Francisco, Camarines Norte provincial health officer, said his area had the same experience, but he has been assured that syringes for about 2,000 Pfizer vaccine doses would arrivesoon.

"Katulad ni governor, may mga problemang dumadating sa amin, katulad noong may mga heringilya na kulang," he said.

(Just like Governor Escudero, we also have problems like the missing syringes.)

"May mga Pfizer na walang heringilya kaya kailangan pa naming i-coordinate ulit sa DOH para lang tanggapin namin kasi mahirap po 'yung mayroong supply pero wala kaming panturok. Package dapat 'yun eh," Francisco added.

(There are Pfizer vaccines without syringes so we have to coordinate again with the DOH that we will only accept the delivery once it's complete because it's difficult to accept it without the syringes. It should come as a package.)

Like in Sorsogon, the bulk of the vaccine supplies for Camarines Norte arrived about 2 months ago, Francisco added.

PENALTY FOR SLOW VACCINATION?

For Escudero, it is unfair for smaller and poorer provinces to be penalized for the slow vaccination rollout when they weren't prioritized.

"Kung tinigang ninyo kami sa bakuna noon tapos ngayon biglang bubuhusan ninyo kami ng bakuna at hinuli ninyo kami sa lahat, biglang mamadaliin ninyo kaming tapusin ng Disyembre? Halos imposible naman yata 'yun dahil pagtagpi-tagpiin mo man, mas maraming doktor, nurse, midwife sa NCR at mayayamang siyudad kumpara sa mga lalawigang hindi tulad nila," he said.

(You didn't give us vaccines before and just gave us a lot of supplies now because we weren't prioritized, then you will rush us to finish everything by December? That is almost impossible because no matter how you look at it, there are more doctors, nurses and midwives in NCR and other richer cities compared to other provinces.)

He said it was difficult for the smaller provinces to reach herd immunity in 3 months, when it took the National Capital Region 8 months to do so.

"Hindi, dahil gaya nga ng sabi ko, 'yung mas mayayamang mga siyudad at probinsya binigyan nila ng 8 buwan para marating 'yung herd immunity. 'Yung mas mahihirap na probinsya na kulang nga 'yung tao, kulang 'yung personnel, 'yun pa 'yung bibigyan nila ng mas maikling panahon," Escudero said.

(Just like what I said, the richer provinces and cities were given 8 months to reach herd immunity. The poorer provinces that do not have enough personnel, we were only given a short time.)

"Kung sinunod lang sana nila na nakabase sa ratio and proportion 'yung pagdistribute ng bakuna, walang inuna, walang mahuhuli, siguro sabay sabay kami at mas mahaba 'yung panahon namin na magawa 'yun."

(If they only followed the distribution based on ratio and proportion of the population, they did not prioritize any province, then maybe we could achieve the goal at the same time, and we will have more time to do so.)

Escudero said national government must make sure it didn't have shortcomings before pinning the blame on local governments for lagging in vaccination.

"Tiyakin nila na wala rin silang pagkukulang at tiyakin din nila na pantay din ang pagkakataong binigay sa kada LGU bago sila magpataw ng anumang parusa," he said.

(They should ensure that they are also not at fault, and that they provided equal opportunities for all LGUs before they penalize anyone.)

"Alam ninyo pa 'yung isang malungkot? 'Yung mga inuna nilang mayayamang siyudad at probinsiya, sila pa 'yung may kakayahang bumili ng sarili nilang bakuna. 'Yung mahihirap at malalayong probinsya, kami pa 'yung walang kakayahang bumili ng sarili naming bakuna at maliwanag na nakaasa lang kami sa ibibigay na alokasyon ng national government."

(You know what's sad? The richer cities and provinces they prioritized are the ones who have the means to procure their own vaccines. The poorer and far-flung provinces, we don't have the means to buy our own vaccines and it's clear that we only depend on what the government will allocate for us.)

Escudero said his province was eyeing vaccinating 80 percent of its adult population by yearend.

Francisco said Camarines Norte officials would do their best to reach the target of vaccinating at least half of its population.

"At the end of the year ay hahabulin namin, at 50% ang target namin, 220,000," he said.

(We will try to reach the target by yearend, our target is 50 percent, or 220,000 adults.)

Local officials and department heads could face neglect of duty and misconduct charges for vaccine wastage or unjustified failure to ramp up the immunization program, Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya earlier said.