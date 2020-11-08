Tonyo exits, Ulysses threatens Bicol

MANILA - Tropical storm Tonyo left the Philippine area of responsibility early Monday even as another weather disturbance, Tropical Depression Ulysses, threatened to pummel the Bicol region, the state weather bureau said.

Tonyo, the country's 20th storm this year, was last estimated 710 kilometers west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro (outside PAR) as of 4 a.m., moving west at 30 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 65 kph near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph, PAGASA said.

It is forecast to movie west over the West Philippine Sea towards the southern portion of Vietnam, where it is likely to hit land on Tuesday, PAGASA added.

Ulysses was last spotted 800 km east of Surigao City, moving northwest at 15 kph while packing maximum winds of 45 kph near the center with gusts of up to 55 kph, according to PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren.

It may intensify into a typhoon as it approaches Bicol region, which was recently hit by Typhoons Quinta and Rolly.

"Possible itong tumama o dumaan sa Bicol region by Wednesday ng umaga kung hindi po magbabago ang kaniyang track," Clauren told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It may hit or traverse Bicol region by Wednesday morning if its track won't change.)

On Monday, Tonyo is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rains over Kalayaan Islands. The easterlies it and Tropical depression Ulysses enhance will bring moderate to heavy rains over Babuyan Islands, mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordilleras, Ilocos Norte, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and the rest of Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon.

PAGASA warned of flooding and rain-induced landslides which may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards and/or those that received significant antecedent rainfall.