Security experts press importance of DNA database to deter crimes

MANILA - A dedicated database for DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) is needed in the Philippines to effectively solve crimes and deter future offenses, according to the proponents of the use of such technology on Tuesday.

Speaking before the Senate Public Order and Dangerous Drugs hearing, lawyer Timothy Michael Schellberg, founder of the 6th Consulting Company, underlined the importance of passing the proposed Forensic DNA Database Act by Congress.

In his presentation, Schellberg credited the reduced crime rates in the United States and United Kingdom to their extensive DNA database system.

Having a DNA database also reduced the government's required funds to ensure public safety and time to identify offenders, he said.

Both countries, according to Schellberg, embark on the active DNA collection of criminal offenders which they put in the database.

Every time a crime happens, US and UK authorities check their database if a collected DNA in the crime scene would match any of their files.

﻿The US government database, which has 20 million profiles of offenders, has 580,000 hits to crime scenes, while the UK, which has 6 million offender profiles, has 750,000 hits to crime scenes, Schellberg said.

While they have yet to conduct a study as to how much can this system reduce the volume of crimes in the Philippines, Schellberg is confident that having a DNA database would significantly help authorities deter crimes in the country.

The PNP Forensic Group maintains three DNA laboratories in the country: PNP headquarters in Quezon City, Cebu and Davao.

Victor Lorenzo, officer-in-charge of the NBI's Office of the Assistant Director for Information and Communications Technology Service, underlined the need for the agency to be the sole repository of the public's criminal records.

This is in response to the objective of Senate Bill 725, which seeks to establish a "National Police Clearance System Act."

"Although we appreciate the noble intention of SB 725, we have cited in our position paper the legal mandate of the NBI to maintain and be the central repository of all criminal and non-criminal records and adjunct to that function is being the national clearing house for crime records of the country," Lorenzo said.

"We also cited in our position paper the disadvantages in having two national clearance system with PNP and NBI because of the possibility of confusion later on that it could bring to the public," he added.

"For example, what will happen if the records of the other system will indicate no criminal records while in our database with criminal? Which will prevail? That's one of the issues that we have raised."

Panel chairman and bill author Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa directed the PNP to come up with recommendations on how it can better serve the public without overstepping.

"Gagawin natin d'yan, i-retain natin ang national clearing house sa identity ng NBI. Sila pa rin. Pero sa inyo naman, just to upgrade your clearance system, gawin natin national in scope. I-nationalize natin," Dela Rosa said.

Both proposals will be further discussed for fine-tuning purposes.