Vice President Leni Robredo outlines her COVID-19 response plan in a press conference in Quezon City on November 8, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday outlined an "ambitious" P500-billion COVID-19 response plan, which includes the payment of all government debts in hospitals and the establishment of a "modern network" for the distribution of cash aid.

Robredo said if she becomes president in 2022, her administration would utilize existing items in the national budget that can be used to fund her half-trillion proposal.

"Ilan 'yung discretionary funds na nakikita natin ngayon? Ang Office of the President mayroon siyang P4.5 billion. 'Yung special purpose fund sa iba't ibang opisina ang total nun P54 billion," she said in a press conference.

(How much are the discretionary funds? The Office of the President has P4.5 billion. The special purpose fund from different offices amount to P54 billion.)

"Kailangan maging ambitious tayo kasi ang laki ng problema natin ngayon," she said.

(We have to be ambitious because we are facing a big problem right now.)

Among the items Robredo wants to fund is the full payment of medical claims from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth).

"Tatanggalin ang mga buhol para bumilis ang mga proseso," she said, referring to the state insurer.

(We will untie the knots so that processes can be faster.)

"Babayaran ng PhilHealth ang mga utang sa ospital, perang magagamit ng mga ospital para alagaan tayo," she said.

(PhilHealth will pay hospitals, so that these hospitals can further use that money to take care of us.)

A group of hospitals earlier alleged that PhilHealth's debt is pegged at P86 billion, but the state insurer denied this, saying some P12.9-billion worth of claims is in different stages of processing.

A Robredo administration would also ensure that all medical workers are justly compensated, the Vice President said.

"Alaga sa mga nag-aalaga," she said.

(Care for the caregivers.)

"Gagamitin ang lakas ng ehekutibo para matiyak na ang bawat frontliner ay pasasahurin ng tama. Ang ospital may sapat nakagamitan tulad ng ventilators at kama para kung may nagkakasakit ay hindi na sila pipila," she said.

(We will use the strength of the executive to ensure that each frontliner would be justly compensated. Hospitals would have enough equipment like ventilators, beds so that those who are sick do not have to queue.)

Each barangay health center would also have its own nurse and medical equipment under Robredo's proposal.

COMPETENT HEALTH SECRETARY

These health-related programs would only be effective through the appointment of a competent Department of Health (DOH) secretary, the presidential aspirant said.

"Pipili tayo ng may pananagutan, kayang pasagutin ang burokrasyan, may kaalamang teknikal at may malasakit sa taong bayan," she said.

(We will choose someone who is accountable, who will make the burecracy accountable, who has technical expertise and who empathizes with our countrymen.)

Robredo blamed the Philippines' "slow" COVID-19 pandemic response to the inaction of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, saying the country could have been in a different situation if the DOH did not hesitate in implementing early interventions before the outbreak of the virus.

"Sobrang bagal natin... Ang dami sanang nagawan ng paraan na mabilisan," she said.

(We are so slow... We could have done so many things quickly.)

"Kami sa OVP wala naman kaming masyadong pera, makinarya pero ang dami naming nagawa na immediate," she said, noting how her office mobilized free transportation for workers a day after the Philippines was placed under a lockdown for the first time.

(We in the OVP did not have much funds, machinery, but we were able to do a lot of things immediately.)

More details to follow.

