MAYNILA - Sa pagdating sa Pilipinas ng karagdagang higit 2.8 million Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses na binili ng gobyerno, nanawagan si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa mga Pilipino na magpabakuna na.

“I appeal to all our kababayans to cooperate and do their part to help overcome this pandemic. The government cannot do this alone and we need your active participation by getting vaccinated and strictly following the minimum health standards,” sabi ni Duterte.

“Let us work together to put an end to this disease and its harmful effects to our people and the economy for nearly two years now,” dagdag niya.

“Rest assured that this administration is committed to securing safe and effective vaccines to all Filipinos,” pagtitiyak ni Duterte.

Sa 2,805,000 doses na idineliver sa Villamor Airbase sa Pasay City Lunes ng gabi, kalahati ang Component I o pang unang dose. At ang natitirang kalahati ay Component II o pang ikalawang dose.

“This gives us reason to be thankful for the strong support of our friends from the international community in overcoming pandemic,” sabi ni Duterte.

“Let me express my gratitude to the Russian government for the continued supply of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines. These deliveries affirm Russia’s commitment to achieve local vaccine equity and improving vaccine accessibility to countries especially the Philippines,” aniya.

“I deeply appreciate Russia’s efforts in fostering cooperation in various areas including the fight against COVID-19,” dagdag ni Duterte.

Sa 10 milyong Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses na binili ng national government, nasa 7.19 million o higit 70 porsyento na ang dumating sa bansa, ayon kay Vaccine Czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

“We are pleased to receive one of the biggest shipments of Sputnik V vaccines to the country to date,” sabi niya.

Malaking tulong aniya ang mga bagong dating na bakuna para maabot ang target na mabakunahan ng hindi bababa sa isang COVID-19 vaccine dose ang nasa 54 milyong Pilipino ngayong Nobyembre at makumpleto ang bakuna nila bago matapos ang taon.

Aminado naman si Galvez na ang mas malaking hamon ngayon ay ang maiturok ang mga bakuna sa mga Pilipino.

Sa 113.4 million na kabuuang COVID-19 vaccine doses kasi na dumating sa Pilipinas, nasa 49 million ang hindi pa naituturok.

Halos 29.5 milyong Pilipino pa lang ang fully vaccinated, habang 34.7 million ang may unang dose.

“Vaccine supply is no longer a problem. The greater challenge we are facing right now is how to get the COVID-19 jab into the arms of as many Filipinos as possible. But we believe nothing is impossible if all of us will do our share and work altogether hand in hand,” sabi ni Galvez.

“This Sputnik V vaccines will benefit more than 3.5 million individuals and will enable the country to significantly scale up its vaccination ouput so that we can achieve our goal of inoculating at least 54 million Filipinos with at least one dose this November and completely inoculate them before the year ends,” dagdag niya.