Journalist and author Conrado de Quiros. Photo by Joan Bondoc

MANILA — Journalist and author Conrado de Quiros has passed away, his family confirmed Monday night.

He was 72 years old.

De Quiros, who wrote for the Philippine Daily Inquirer, was known for his commentaries in There's The Rub, a daily column that featured his biting wit and, on at least two occasions, the subversion of what a column was expected to be.

In one column on what he said was the "true state of the nation" under then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, he filled the space with "Hello, Garci..." in reference to an election scandal in 2004.

In another commentary on national election candidates, he put a blank space.

De Quiros was also author of several books, including a compilation of speeches in "Tongues on Fire," a book about Martial Law entitled "Dead Aim: How Marcos Ambushed Philippine Democracy," and the collections of essays and Inquirer columns "Flowers from the Rubble" and "Dance of the Dunces."

De Quiros took a medical leave from writing his column in 2014.

Details of his wake have yet to be announced.