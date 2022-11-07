MAYNILA - Sinita ni Sen. Raffy Tulfo ngayong Lunes ang National Labor Relations Commission o NLRC dahil sa mabagal umanong pagresolba ng mga kaso at pag-execute ng mga desisyon nito.

Sa kaniyang privilege speech, sinabi ni Tulfo na may kaso na kinamatayan na ng empleyado pero 'di pa rin nakukuha ang kanilang money claims.

Iba umano ang kaso kapag employer ang nanalo sa kaso.

Aniya, kapag nanalo ang employer, tatanggalin lang ang empleyado. Pero kapag nanalo ang empleyado, pahirapan makakuha ng money claim nila.

"Iba ang pinagdadaanan ng abusadong employer at ng kawawang manggagawa. Ang employer 'pag nanalo, 'di mahirap para ip-aexecute ang decision. Kadalasan inaaprubahan lang ang pagtanggal ng empleyado. Pero 'pag nanalo ang empleyado, pahirapan. Parang treasure hunt ang paghahanap ng mananagot sa award ng korte," ani Tulfo.

Nag-uumpisa anya ang problema sa SENA or Single Entry Approach kung saan dumadalo ang dalawang partido para sa mediation.

Dito na-iintimidate na ang mga empleyado 'pag abugado ang humarap.

Kaya gusto ni Tulfo na hindi mga abogado ang haharap sa SENA.

"I propose that only non-lawyers could represent parties before the SENA. Further, the SENA officers must be given guidelines by the NLRC on unreasonable settlements being proposed at the SENA level. The officers must be able to protect the employees against these kinds of agreements when their rights are really being violated," aniya.

Marami rin umano delays 'pag may kaso na sa labor arbiter.

Suhestyon niya, gawin na ang digital filing para mapabilis ang pagproseso sa mga kaso.

Maghahain din si Tulfo ng proposal na ma-garnish ang ari-arian ng mga employer para kahit pending ang kaso ay may mahahabol ang mga empleyado.

Minsan problema rin aniya na wala nang mahabol pag nagsara o nagdeklara ng bankruptcy ang empleyor para di magbayad ng judgment award.

"But the biggest problem our employees have is execution. Kumbaga parati silang nganga matapos nila ilaban ang kaso nila. True, the rules of the NLRC provide for a cash bond and surety bond. But the problem is this cash bond and surety bond only arises when the case is appealed from the Labor Arbiter to the NLRC. Most employers who want to evade the payment of money claims, would stop fighting cases with their employees at the Labor Arbiter level. Because if they appeal to the Commission, they have to file a cash bond or surety bond equivalent to the award. Thus, it is easier to simply hide. Taguan na ng mga ari-arian," ani Tulfo.

Kapag hindi rin humarap ang employer-party sa execution conference, panukala ni Tulfo na ang officers at directors ng kompanya ang magiging liable sa judgment award.

"I will file a proposal to provide a way to garnish the properties of the employers at the Labor Arbiter level. This will ensure that even while the case is pending, the employees will have something to run after to answer for a favorable judgment," sabi niya.

MULA SA ARCHIVE

