Marcos tackles plan to import fertilizer in 2023

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday met with several government agencies to discuss the Philippines’ plan to import fertilizers next year.

Marcos met with officials from the Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and the Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC) in Malacañang on Monday afternoon, the Office of the Press Secretary said in social media post.

“Sa pagtitipon, tinalakay ang mga detalye ng pag-aangkat ng fertilizer sa bansa, kabilang ang kumpirmasyon ng kakailanganing dami nito para sa taong 2023,” the OPS said in a tweet.

A memorandum of agreement between the DA and the PITC was also discussed, the OPD said without giving details.

Food security was among Marcos Jr.’s campaign promises, including a pitch to bring down rice prices in the country to P20 per kilo.

Marcos, who also heads the Department of Agriculture, earlier said that he would pursue government-to-government talks to ensure the country's fertilizer supply and address increasing prices.

In July, Marcos said he could personally write to the governments of China, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and Russia to seek for discounted fertilizers for the Philippines.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier said that the Philippine President would bring up the issue of food security when he attends the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Thailand next week.

