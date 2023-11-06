MANILA - Aspirants for representative of the 3rd District of Negros Oriental have a longer time to file their certificate of candidacy (COC) after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) extended the COC filing.



From November 8, the deadline has been moved to November 11 “to give ample time for aspirants.”



COC filing began Monday but no one filed as of 5 p.m., according to Comelec spokesperson Atty. John Rex Laudiangco.

According to Laudiangco, in case nobody files a candidacy, the Comelec will file a report to the House of Representatives, and the House will decide on the fate of the district.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez is currently the caretaker of Negros Oriental 3rd District.

The special elections in Negros Oriental will be held on December 9 to replace expelled Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr.