Hundreds join cycling event to address climate change

Hundreds of cyclists joined the Pedal for the People and Planet event on Nov. 6, 2022 in a effort to call for developed countries to take action on climate change. Courtesy: Pedal for People and Planet/Facebook



MANILA — Hundreds of cyclists across Metro Manila took part in the Pedal for the People and Planet event at the Quezon City Hall on Sunday, calling for climate reparations.

The bikers called on the governments of wealthy industrialized nations to provide immediate reparations for developing countries hit hard by climate change.

"Kailangan po nating maging aware tayo sa mga nagiging effect po ng pollution, kalat, basura. Everybody may responsibility po. And we are doing this for future generation," said 53-year-old Juzayne Magbitang, one of the cyclists of who attended.

Aside from the Philippines, the Pedal for People and Planet was also held in eight other countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Nepal.

Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development coordinator Lidy Nacpil underscored the gravity and urgency of addressing climate change, as Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Philippines dealt with mass casualties following recent natural disasters.

"Kami ay nagbibigay ngayon ng mensahe na dapat ibigay yung obligasyon ng mga mayayamang bansa na magbigay ng climate finance sa mahihirap na bansa para magawa yung mga aksyong pangklima na kailangang gawin," she said.

In 2009, developed countries pledged to collectively mobilize $100 billion a year in climate finance by 2020 to fund climate action in developing countries.

"Ito ay bahagi ng kasunduan na legally binding pero hindi sila nagde-deliver... Mula ngayon hanggang 2030, at least $11 trillion ang kailangan nilang ibigay. Pero yung 100 billion a year na pangako nila together, hindi pa nila naaabot," Nacpil said.

This is the fourth Pedal for People and Planet event this year.

— Report from Larize Lee, ABS-CBN News