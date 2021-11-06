Former lawmaker Didagen Dilangalen seen here in a file photo from June 4, 2004. Agence France-Presse/File

MANILA— Former Maguindanao lawmaker Didagen “Digs” Dilangalen passed away on Saturday morning, his family announced.

News about the former lawmaker's death was announced by his daughter Bai Donna Dilangalen on her Facebook page.

"My father has already passed away at around 8:38 in the morning... We sincerely ask for your prayers in this trying time," his daughter shared on Facebook.

No other details about Dilangalen's death was disclosed.

Dilangalen served as lawmaker representing the 1st district of Maguindanao for three consecutive terms from 1995 to 2004. He was also the lone representative of Shariff Kabunsuan in the 14th Congress from 2007 up to 2010.

In 2016, Dilangalen was legal counsel to former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. during the canvassing of votes for president and vice president in Congress, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers.

He also became a spokesperson for deposed president Joseph Estrada in 2004.

Dilangalen ran but lost his senatorial bid in 2004.

