SWS: Pinoys mixed on whether life will improve or worsen in next 12 months

Catholics attend mass at Baclaran Church in Parañaque City on Aug. 23, 2020, the first Sunday since the return of Metro Manila to general community quarantine status. Mass gatherings within places of worship remains limited for areas under GCQ. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Filipinos have mixed expectations on their quality of life, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released Friday, as the Philippines continued to tally more coronavirus infections.

Of 1,249 adults polled from Sept. 17 to 20, 33 percent said they expected their life quality to stay the same, 32 percent said it would improve, and 30 percent said it could worsen in the next 12 months. The remaining 6 percent said they did not know.

The percentage of pessimists subtracted from the percentage of optimists yields a "net optimism" score of +2 classified by SWS as "mediocre" This is an improvement from the very low -10 in July 2020, said the pollster.

The survey question on expected change in personal quality of life has been fielded 138 times since April 1984. Net Optimism reached a record-high +47 in March 2019 and a record-low -18 in May 2020.

The SWS probability-based survey was conducted using mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing of Filipinos aged 18 above. The poll had a sampling error margin of ±3 percent for national percentages.

The Philippines has Southeast Asia's second highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths after Indonesia.

The Department of Health on Friday reported 2,092 additional COVID-19 cases, raising Philippines' total number of confirmed infections to 391,809.

— With a report from Reuters

