PH logs 2,092 new COVID-19 cases, total infections top 391,000

Arriving OFWs at the NAIA Terminal 1 undergo health protocols and fill out documents while being assisted by Philippine Coast Guard personnel before getting clearance from the Philippine Red Cross to get swab tests on October 28, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday reported 2,092 additional COVID-19 cases, raising Philippines' total number of confirmed infections to 391,809.

The additional cases for the day do not include data from 15 accredited laboratories that failed to submit results on time, according to DOH’s November 6 bulletin.

Davao City led areas in the country that recorded the highest daily additional cases with 129, followed by Quezon City with 100, the province of Quezon with 83, Northern Samar with 82, and the province of Cavite with 80 confirmed infections.

Cases of recoveries jumped by 462 over the previous day. The total number of recovered patients stood at 349,974, which accounts for 89.3 percent of the total recorded cases.

The country also recorded 52 new fatalities from the respiratory illness, taking the death toll to 7,461.

To date, the Philippines has 34,374 active infections, accounting for 8.8 percent of the cumulative total cases. The DOH said 93.4 percent of patients currently ill are asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms.

The DOH said of the 25,900 people who were tested as of Thursday noon, 1,714 or 6.6 percent, tested positive for the disease.

A total of 8 duplicates were removed from the total tally, according to the health department. Of these, 3 were tagged as recovered cases.

Meanwhile, 28 cases initially tagged as recoveries were found to be deaths after validation.

DOH, DTI to release price range of COVID-19 test kits by next week

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier in the day said DTI and DOH are likely to release the recommended price range for coronavirus tests by next week.

Vergeire said the variety of test kits, laboratory processes, and the indirect costs of running laboratories were considered in determining the price range for COVID-19 tests.

The OCTA Research Group earlier this week said the COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila is declining steadily as the country's daily coronavirus cases also continue to decrease.

According to the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus dashboard, more than 48.6 million people have been infected by the COVID-19 virus globally since the start of the pandemic. Of those, more than 1.2 million have died, and more than 32 million have recovered.