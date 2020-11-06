Coronavirus task force to tackle proposed ban on Christmas caroling

Christmas decor go on sale in Quezon City during the general community quarantine on Sept. 1, 2020, the start of the 'ber' months or the longest Christmas season celebrated around the world. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The inter-agency task force leading the country's pandemic response will discuss a proposal to ban the traditional Christmas caroling to contain the novel coronavirus, Malacañang said Friday.

The IATF did not discuss the proposal when it met late Thursday, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

"Pero I am sure maaagenda 'yan sa mga susunod na meeting ng IATF," he said in a public briefing.

(But I am sure that will be included in the agenda in next IATF meetings.)

Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba earlier said he wanted the traditional house-to-house caroling banned because children who usually join the Christmas tradition are vulnerable to exposure to those infected with COVID-19.

The Philippines has Southeast Asia's second highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths after Indonesia.

The health department on Thursday reported 1,594 novel coronavirus infections and 42 additional deaths. The agency said total confirmed cases increased to 389,725 while deaths reached 7,409. — With a report from Reuters