India offering 7 helicopters to PH Coast Guard: envoy

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) 'Dhruv' type helicopters of the 'Sarang' (Peacock) helicopter display team of the Indian Air Force perform as Indian people watch during an air show held to mark the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the at the Sangam River, the confluence of three of the holiest rivers in Hindu mythology - Ganga Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India, on October 8, 2023. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

MANILA — The Indian government has offered "at least 7 helicopters" to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to boost its rescue and humanitarian efforts during calamities, Malacañang said on Sunday.

Indian Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran said talks between his government, PCG, and the Department of Transportation are underway regarding this.

These helicopters were supposedly built for India's Navy and Coast Guard "for more active security operations that can carry more people and load," said Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil.

The Palace did not identify the helicopter being offered, but the Indian Naval Air Arm and the Indian Coast Guard both operate the Dhruv utility helicopter developed and made by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

According to reports, a Philippine Coast Guard delegation has visited India for a demonstration of a variant of that helicopter.

“So, these [helicopters are] really an optimal solution, given the changing requirements for the Philippine Coast Guard to play a more active role and its security,” Kumaran told President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. during his courtesy call last week.

“The discussion is going on very well. The Coast Guard is very interested – they’ve flown the helicopter … I would request your consideration because that would be a very positive [program],” he added.

Marcos, Jr. said he was already discussing the offer with the agencies involved.

“We’re trying to build up our capacity – our capabilities in terms of our coast guard, in terms of our – of course, the search and rescue is always the primary consideration,” said Marcos, Jr.

“As you heard the news, there is a continuing problem really that we have to deal with and we have to increase our capabilities,” he added.

Kumaran in September said his government is discussing various areas of engagements with the Philippines with regard to defense and maritime cooperation.

Last year, the Philippines signed an agreement with India for the procurement of a shore-based anti-ship missile system.

The two countries also have a Joint Defense Cooperation Committee and the Joint Defense Industry and Logistics Committee.