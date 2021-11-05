Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

Children can now head to malls in Metro Manila, following the region's shift to a lower COVID-19 alert level this Friday.

The alert level effective until Nov. 21 removes the limit on going to select establishments like malls based on age and vaccination status, the department of health said.

"Iyong Alert Level 2, wala ho tayong restrictions na ibinibigay, except for capacity of establishment," said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire. "Ano man pong edad ang meron, maaari na po tayong pumunta dito po sa mga establishments na ‘to."

(Under Alert Level 2, we did not set restrictions, except for capacity of establishment. No matter our age, we can go to these establishments.)

In an advisory, Ayala Malls has allowed the entry of individuals 18 years old below, regardless of vaccination status.

“In compliance with the latest government guidelines, please take note of the following adjustments in Ayala Malls operations, effective in Metro Manila from November 5 to 21, 2021,” it said.

“All standard health and safety protocols will continue to be strictly implemented to ensure everyone of a safe malling experience.”

Power Plant Mall’s latest guidelines have also indicated that customers of any age are allowed to enter the mall.

Indoor venues under Alert Level 2 are allowed to accept a maximum of 50 percent capacity for fully vaccinated individuals and those below 18, even if unvaccinated, said the inter-agency task force on COVID-19.

It added that outdoor venues are allowed to accommodate up to 70 percent of their capacity.

"This will not differentiate between vaccinated and unvaccinated [people]," said Vergeire.

"Kailangan lang ho namin ipagbigay-alam at bigyan ng assurance ang ating mga kababayan, ang mga bata po kasi, they are the least vulnerable," she added.

(We just need to inform and assure our compatriots that children are the least vulnerable.)

Earlier this week, the Philippines began the vaccination of all children aged 12 to 17 in an expansion of its pediatric jab coverage against COVID-19. No vaccine has however been approved for toddlers and school age children.