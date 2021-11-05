FDA warns public vs unregistered food supplements

MANILA — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned the public against buying some unregistered food supplements.

Based on its advisory dated October 28, the agency said that the following food supplements are not registered and have no corresponding certificate of product registration issued.

1. KIRKLAND SUSTAINABLY SOURCED Fish Oil 1000mg Dietary Supplement

2. MING’S Spirulina Soft Capsule Food Supplement

3. MING’S Vitamin E Soft Capsule Food Supplement

4. MING’S Squalene Soft Capsule Food Supplement

5. MING’S Royal Jelly Soft Capsule Food Supplement

“Since these unregistered food supplements have not gone through an evaluation process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure its quality and safety,” the FDA said.

“All concerned establishments are warned not to distribute, advertise, or sell the said violative food products and food supplements until CPR is issued, otherwise, regulatory actions and sanctions shall be strictly pursued.”

