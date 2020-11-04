5 soldiers wounded in Abu Sayyaf blasts given medals, aid

Courtesy of Wesmincom

MANILA - Five soldiers wounded in the Sulu bombings last August were recognized and given financial aid in Camp Navaro, Calarian, Zamboanga City on Wednesday.

The soldiers from Joint Task Force Sulu were Corporal Jeric Gil Villaruz, Private First Class Jayson Paguirigan, Private First Class Vincent Malupa, Private First Class Dave Egipto, and Private Baser Katipon.

They were conferred with the Wounded Personnel Medal for the wounds they sustained during the twin bombings perpetrated by the Abu Sayyaf in Jolo town, that killed 17 people including two suspected suicide bombers, and injured over 70 others.

“They are among those who incurred major injuries and were treated in private hospitals here in the city. We are happy that they are now in better condition,” said Lt. Gen. Vinluan, Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command.

Sen. Win Gatchalian, through his representatives, extended financial assistance to the wounded personnel.

“On behalf of all the soldiers, I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to Sen. Win Gatchalian and his staff,” Vinluan said.

Brig. Gen. Manuel Sequitin, 11th Infantry Division assistant division commander, commended the soldiers for their service.

"They made the WestMinCom and the entire AFP proud," he said.

Security forces on Tuesday exchanged gunfire with 7 Abu Sayyaf members near Sulare island in Sulu, leading to the Islamic State-linked bandits' deaths and the sinking of their speedboat.

The Abu Sayyaf members were reportedly under Mundi Sawadjaan and Radullan Sahiron, Vinluan, Jr. said in a statement earlier.

Sawadjaan is the alleged mastermind of the bombings in Jolo.