3 suspected suicide bombers killed in Sulu

Three alleged suicide bombers were killed by government troops in a gunbattle in Sitio Itawon, Brgy. Kan Islam, Indanan, Sulu on Tuesday, the military said.

The suspected terrorists, composed of two Egyptians and a local Abu Sayyaf member, were about to carry out a suicide bombing mission in Jolo, according to Philippine Army Lt. Col. Gerald Monfort.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Western Mindanao Command chief, said the 2 foreigners, a father and his son, were among the 8 suspected foreign terrorists in the military's watchlist.

The military said the Egyptians were both known as "Abdulramil" while the slain Filipino suspected was identified as "James."

The foreigners were allegedly the husband and son of another foreign suicide bomber who attacked a military post in KM3, Brgy. Tagbak, Indanan, Sulu on September 8, 2019.

The military recovered one caliber .45 pistol with ammunition, a hand grenade, and two vests with explosives and triggering devices identical to the vest used by suicide bombers during IED attacks in Brgy. Tanjung, Indanan, Sulu on June 28 and on September 8 this year.

The foreigners reportedly worked under terror group led by Abu Sayyaf leader Hatib Sawadjaan in Sulu.