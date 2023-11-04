House of Representatives' plenary hall in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The House of Representatives and the Senate on Saturday sat for a joint special session inviting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to address lawmakers.

The Senate and House of Representatives adopted House Concurrent Resolution No. 17 and Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 15 to receive Kishida and hear his address at 11 a.m.

Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 15 stated that there was a "strong, bright, dynamic, and lasting partnership" between Philippines and Japan, noting that the two countries also share values on democracy and freedom.

Manila and Tokyo also share broad cooperation in areas of trade, investments, infrastructure development, agriculture, tourism, and education, among others.

"Japan and the Philippines are important, reliable partners in the region and enjoy the excellent bilateral relations through high-level exchanges and dialogues, reaffirming the importance of strength of their strategic partnership," it said.

Kishida is in the Philippines for an official visit from Nov. 3 to 4.

He had a bilateral meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday.