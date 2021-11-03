The prime suspect in the killing of Los Baños mayor Caesar Perez was taken into custody by the Batangas Criminal Investigation and Detection Group following his arrest in Baguio on Tuesday.

Norvin Tamisin, a former Los Baños municipal councilor, was arrested in Barangay Bakakeng. The court denied him bail.

Perez was gunned down on December 3, 2020, at the Los Baños municipal hall.

“After a weeklong casing and surveillance at base na rin sa ating informant, natunton natin s’ya na nasa Baguio. So doon po natin inimplement ang kaniyang warrant of arrest,” said Police Lt. Col. Bryan Dexter Andulan, Batangas CIDG chief.

“Twelve years po s’yang nanungkulan na municipal councilor and in the same time he is allegedly political rival ni late mayor Cesar Perez.”

Tamisin, considered the No. 6 most wanted person in Calabarzon, is detained at Camp General Miguel Malvar. — With a report by Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

