PAGASA monitoring LPA off Eastern Samar

MANILA -- State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) off Eastern Samar.

In its Thursday 24-hour public weather forecast, PAGASA said the LPA was last seen 580 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

The said LPA may be causing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Masbate, Palawan, Northern Samar, Samar, and Eastern Samar.

Weather forecaster Chris Perez said on TeleRadyo, however, that this has a low chance of developing into a storm.

Mindanao and the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms on Thursday, according to PAGASA.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the amihan or northeast monsoon, PAGASA said.