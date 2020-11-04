Rolly death toll in Bicol drops to 17 after another gov't correction; 3 still missing

Workers push a toppled electrical pole in Iriga City in Camarines Sur on November 2, 2020, a day after Typhoon Rolly, a super typhoon at its peak, smashed through the Bicol Region. Photo courtesy of Terence Dacara Verona

MANILA - The official tally of deaths in Bicol due to super typhoon Rolly fell again to 17 from 19 after disaster management officials made another check of reports from local government units on Wednesday.

The Office of Civil Defense-Region 5 said in a report that 2 people who supposedly died in Guinobatan, Albay were relogged as still missing by local officials, dropping the total death toll in Bicol.

Missing persons in Bicol, all from Albay province, went up to 3.

Residents injured from Rolly's onslaught, meanwhile, went up to 160, of whom 91 were documented in Camarines Sur.

The disaster management agency said that as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, 112,555 residents or 30,634 families in Bicol were displaced by the typhoon.

All national highways and major roads in the region are now open, the OCD said, except in Catanduanes where clearing operations are being conducted.

Power lines have yet to be restored in most areas in Bicol, as Rolly damaged both transmission and distribution lines in the region. Affected areas include Albay, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Camarines Sur, Naga City, and parts of Masbate.

Water supply returned in most areas in the region, except in Catanduanes.

Officials said that as of 12 p.m. Wednesday, houses destroyed by Rolly in the region stands at 27,588, while homes of more than 129,259 families were partially damaged.

More than 58,809 hectares of agricultural areas were affected by the super typhoon, leading to losses of at least P2.4 billion. Infrastructure in Bicol also sustained at least P4.6 billion in damage.

Considered as this year's strongest tropical cyclone, Rolly pummeled other regions in the Philippines besides Bicol, including Batangas, Quezon province and Occidental Mindoro. Some 2 million people were affected.