Palace assures aid for Typhoon Rolly victims; distribution of food packs ongoing

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard and volunteers pack relief supplies at the Department of Social Welfare and Development National Resources Operations Center in Pasay City on November 4, 2020. In a briefing, the DSWD assured the public of sufficient funds to respond to current calamities such as Typhoon Rolly, with stockpile and standby funds worth P886 million. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA--Malacañang on Wednesday assured the public that help is already on the way to those greatly affected by Typhoon Rolly.

"The Executive Department is continuing the disaster relief efforts to aid those greatly affected by super typhoon Rolly," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Roque said the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has already started providing assistance to affected areas in the National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, as well as in Regions 2, 3 and 8.

In an interview on Teleradyo, DSWD Spokesperson Irene Dumlao said the department has started distributing P8.3 million worth of family food packs and non-food items. The agency has also released P5 million worth of assistance to Bicol.

In Catanduanes alone, the DSWD has distributed 1,300 family food packs, with additional 3,000 food packs, 1,000 hygiene kits, 2,000 kitchen kits, 450 sleeping kits and 450 mosquito nets.

The agency also distributed 3,900 bottles of water and 400 20-liter bottles of water.

Dumlao said those whose houses were totally or partially damaged will be given financial assistance by the government. Assistance will also be given to those wounded, or those who lost family members.

The agency will also conduct psycho-social intervention for those traumatized after the typhoon.

The Department of Health, meanwhile, has also provided P540,440 worth of hygiene kits and collapsible water drinking containers, as well as P402,741.20 worth of medicines for allocation of local government units.

"Sixty tons of relief goods and supplies aboard the Philippine Coast Guard’s BRP Gabriela Silang, is expected to arrive Virac, Catanduanes tomorrow (Thursday)," Roque added.

The Department of Public Works and Highways has already cleared 26 road sections as of Wednesday.

"All hands are indeed on deck as we mobilize our resources to assist those greatly affected by the typhoon. We ask the public to help in any way they can and demonstrate the Filipino bayanihan spirit in this time of need," Roque said.