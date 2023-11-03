

MANILA — Romeo Jalosjos, Jr. has filed a motion for reconsideration before the Supreme Court seeking the reversal of the annulment of his proclamation as Zamboanga Del Norte's first district representative.

On August 8, the Supreme Court declared Roberto Uy, Jr. as the winning first district representative and annulled the proclamation of Jalosjos, Jr.

The court directed the Commission on Elections to proclaim Uy as the winner in the 2022 election.

After the May 9, 2022 elections, Jalosjos was immediately proclaimed by the Comelec after being credited with the votes cast for Frederico Jalosjos who was declared as a nuisance candidate.

“Masyadong masakit na pati ang electoral process natin ay pwedeng gawan ng mockery para lang manalo pero ilalaban namin hanggang saan man. Rerespetuhin namin ang desisyon ng Comelec pero it doesn’t mean kelangan namin manahimik kung may nakikita kaming dapat sagutin nila,” Jalosjos, Jr. said.

His lawyer Edward Gialogo said the provincial board of canvassers had proclaimed his client on June 23, 2022 and he had taken his oath and assumed office.

“Sinasabi natin dito, kailangan i-reverse ang desisyon ng Supreme Court kasi otherwise maaaring magkaroon ng constitutional crisis because ang ating first argument ay walang jurisdiction ang Supreme Court sa kasong ito dahil noong June 30, 2022 pa naging member na ng House of Representatives si Congressman Romeo Jalosjos Jr.,” Gialogo said.

"At dahil member na siya ng House of Representatives dapat ang kaso ito ay dininig sa House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal," he added.