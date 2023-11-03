Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. gives a statement regarding alleged threats his camp discovered back in January. Courtesy of Arnolfo Teves Jr. Facebook page/File



MANILA — The Commission on Elections on Friday said it might put the third district of Negros Oriental under its control during the special elections to fill up the vacated congressional seat of expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves, Jr.

The special polls is set on December 9.

Comelec control means the poll body has direct supervision over government offices and law enforcement agencies.

The poll body is preparing for the November 6 to 8 filing of certificates of candidacy for the special elections, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said.

Asked if Teves could run in the Dec. 9 polls, Garcia said, “Sa atin pong batas hangga’t walang final judgment of conviction, puwedeng makatakbo ang isang kandidato.”

Teves has been accused of organizing the murder of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. Teves, who is overseas, has denied involvement in the March 4 bloodbath that killed Degamo and nine others in his home.

The House of Representatives in August expelled Teves from the chamber over his continued absence from his duties.

— Report from Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News

