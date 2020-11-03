Statement on the restoration of ABS-CBN News Channels on YouTube

After working closely with YouTube, the ABS-CBN News and ANC 24/7 channels have been restored at 3:58 p.m. today.

The two news channels were temporarily suspended beginning 6:30 a.m. this morning after a hacking incident.

The investigation on the incident continues as we also implement measures to prevent this from happening again.

ABS-CBN remains committed to provide news and information to our countrymen, particularly over these trying times as we recover from the effects of Super Typhoon Rolly and prepare for another incoming weather disturbance.

We thank the public for their support and understanding.

