Smuggled luxury cars seized by Customs in Manila port

MANILA - A shipment of smuggled secondhand luxury vehicles initially declared as furniture were seized at the Manila International Container Port, according to the Bureau of Customs.

The BOC announced the apprehension Monday but the seizure happened last Oct. 20.

According to customs officials, the shipment was imported by Blue Core Enterprises and declared as furniture, but after examination, it contained luxury vehicles such as a Porsche, a Bentley, a Mercedes Benz, and half-cut Volkswagen.

The overall worth of the second-hand cars was estimated at P20 million.

The importer is under investigation and may face charges for violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

The BOC reiterated that importation of second-hand vehicles is strictly prohibited in the Philippines.