More than 100,000 Calabarzon residents displaced by Typhoon Rolly

Residents take their pets to safety as floodwater rises in Barangay San Isidro, Bay, Laguna on Sunday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - No deaths were reported in Calabarzon, with only three people injured from the onslaught of super typhoon Rolly, disaster management officials said Monday night.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Calabarzon said in a report that the three injured victims are all from Quezon province. Two of them, from Dolores town, sustained minor wounds while fixing their roofs, while the victim from Pitogo town sustained multiple physical injuries due to the fallen cell site antenna.

The disaster management agency said that as of 6 p.m. Monday, a total of 100,016 residents or 26,842 families in the region were displaced by Rolly.

There were also reports of uprooted trees in Cavite, and a landslide incident in Calauag, Quezon, both of which have already been cleared.

Soil erosion due to an existing fissure in Barangay Mataas na Bayan in Lemery, Batangas was also reported and is being assessed by authorities.

Residents look at earth fissures at a field in Barangay Mataas na Bayan in Lemery, Batangas on Monday, a day after Typhoon Rolly hit the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Officials said four roads became impassable in the region.

Power supply in 47 out of 90 local government units has also been restored, the OCD said.

Flooding incidents in Batangas and Quezon have likewise subsided, except in the case of some barangays in San Narciso and Calauag in Quezon.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Infrastructure and the agriculture sector sustained damage amounting to over P1.5 billion, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways and the Department of Agriculture in Region IV-A.

Rolly is considered as this year's strongest tropical cyclone, affecting some 2 million people. It lashed provinces in southern Luzon as well as in Bicol region.