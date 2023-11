MANILA — An unidentified vessel at the anchorage area off Baseport Legazpi in Albay province caught fire on Thursday, All Souls' Day, the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) said.

Bureau of Fire Protection personnel were putting out the blaze that broke out at around 11:25 a.m. on the vessel's rear, Marina said.

The Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine Navy assisted the vessel's crew.

More details to follow.

—Report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News