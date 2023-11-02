110 motorists apprehended for using EDSA busway in QC 110 motorists apprehended for using EDSA busway in QC 110 motorists apprehended for using EDSA busway in QC 110 motorists apprehended for using EDSA busway in QC

MANILA — Authorities apprehended at least 110 unauthorized motorists who used the EDSA bus lane during the morning rush hour on Thursday.

The Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT)apprehended another 109 motorists for disregarding traffic signs.

A motorcycle rider was penalized for driving without a license and for failing to produce the official receipt and certificate of registration of his motorcycle, which was impounded.



The motorist said he lost his wallet during a cemetery visit on All Saints' Day.



"I'll also request ng affidavit of loss kaso nga lang po holidays tapos I need to go to work kasi nga night shift. And I just had no choice. It's understandable naman po and they are just doing their jobs," the motorist said.

"Unfortunately, nakuha po kasi valid IDs, postal ID, ATM, cash and other government IDs [ko]," he said.



Some motorists, including six police personnel, a military officer and a government employee, admitted that they passed through the exclusive bus lane to avoid heavy traffic.



Deputy I-ACT chief Ret. Colonel Isaias Espino reminded private motorists that the EDSA Bus lane is strictly reserved for city buses and vehicles used for emergency response such as ambulances, fire trucks, and police patrol cars.



"Atin po hinihimok ang lahat ng atin mga private vehicles na hindi otorisado na pumasok diyan sa busway na sundin po natin ang patakaran ng ating lansangan," he said.



First time violators will face a P1,000 fine and 5 demerit points off their driver’s license.

