A step-by-step guide for application is posted as motorists wait for their drivers license at the releasing office of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Quezon city on Aug. 8, 2017. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File





MANILA — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) said on Tuesday it would start issuing in Metro Manila on Nov. 3 driver's licenses valid for 10 years.

The initiative had "no major hitch" when it was rolled out in LTO's central office and the Quezon City Licensing Center last Thursday, said LTO chief Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante.

"Kaya simula bukas, ang buong NCR, lahat ng LTO offices sa NCR, makakapag-issue na ng 10-year license validity," Galvante said in a televised public briefing.

(This is why starting tomorrow, the whole NCR, all LTO offices in NCR will be able to issue 10-year license validity.)

Applicants should have no violations, and would undergo a refresher seminar and an examination, Galvante said. Drivers with traffic violations can apply for licenses with 5-year validity, he added.

"Hindi po sila pabalik-balik sa LTO para mag-renew ng license," he said of the 10-year license's perk. "Isa pong kagandahan dito, kahit na 10 years ang makuha nilang license validity, wala pong dagdag na bayad."

(They will not keep going back to the LTO to renew their license. Another good thing about this is even if they get a 10-year license validity, there will be no additional fee.)

The official said drivers whose licenses are not yet expiring may not apply yet for the 10-year license validity.

The LTO has extended until Dec. 31 the validity of licenses supposed to expire last October, Galvante noted. Validities ending in November were extended until January, while those expiring in December would be valid instead until February, he added.

"Meron silang sapat na panahon para tapusin iyong requirement na comprehensive driver's education. Paalala lang po na kung hindi pa sila nakakatapos nito, 'wag muna silang magpunta sa LTO para magpa-renew ng kanilang driver's license," Galvante said.

(They have enough time to finish the comprehensive driver's education requirement. Just a reminder, if they are not yet finished with this, they shouldn't go to the LTO to renew their driver's license.)

Video courtesy of PTV



