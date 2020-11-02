NasaanAngPangulo: Presidents entitled to rest, stay safe during typhoons - Gordon

MANILA - Sen. Richard Gordon on Monday said he sees nothing wrong with President Rodrigo Duterte staying at home in Davao City at the height of supertyphoon Rolly, the world's strongest typhoon this year.

The hashtag #NasaanAngPangulo (Where is the President) trended over the weekend after Filipino netizens questioned why the chief executive failed to address the nation ahead of a calamity which was expected to wreak havoc in Luzon.

"Each one to his own taste and judgment... Even God said you should rest on the 7th day," Gordon told reporters when sought for comment about the hashtag.

"Everybody has the duty to protect the president of the Philippines. The president will not go if there is a threat to his life and a threat can be physical or can be a health threat," he said.

Gordon dismissed observations that the chief executive may have been giving a bad impression as he is not seen in public whenever there is a calamity.

"I think ang problema kay Presidente is he is [health] compromised," the senator said.

(I think the problem with the president is his health is compromised.)

"I don't know what his illness is... It may not be life threatening but he may be compromised if he is exposed to someone with COVID," he said.

"Sa akin (For me), so long as he is happy with himself, he can work, he is safe," he said.

Last year, Duterte chastised Gordon after the senator said the president's penchant to appoint military officials as Cabinet secretaries was "dangerous."

Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, the former close aide of the President, said Duterte will visit typhoon-hit Albay this afternoon.