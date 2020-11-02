Bicol death toll from Typhoon Rolly's onslaught rises to 20

Residents check damage after raging waters swept through the area of Cagsawa Ruins in Barangay Busay, Daraga, Albay on Sunday. Photo courtesy of AJ Miraflor/File

MANILA - At least 20 people have died in the Bicol Region from the onslaught of super typhoon Rolly, disaster management officials said Monday night.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Bicol Region said in a report that of the total deaths, 14 were from Albay province while 6 were from Catanduanes.

The disaster management agency said that as of 6 p.m. Monday, a total of 368,395 residents or 95,958 families in the region were displaced by Rolly.

Lahar incidents recorded in the region rose to 4, all of which were in Albay. At least 300 houses in the province were buried in lahar, which flowed from the slopes of Mayon Volcano.

Officials said some national highways in Bicol are still not passable due to obstructions like fallen trees and electric poles.

Power and water supply have yet to be restored in Bicol as Rolly damaged both transmission and distribution lines in the region. The affected areas include Albay, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Masbate, Sorsogon, Naga City, and parts of Camarines Sur, the OCD said.

Rolly destroyed 21,000 houses in the region, while home of more than 58,000 families were damaged .

More than 17,000 hectares of agricultural areas were affected by the super typhoon, leading to losses of at least P1.1 billion.

Rolly is considered as this year's strongest tropical cyclone, affecting some 2 million people. Aside from Bicol, it also lashed places in other parts of Luzon, including Batangas, Quezon province and Occidental Mindoro.