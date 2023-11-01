Home  >  News

ANC

4 family members killed in Laguna road crash on All Saints' Day

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2023 03:12 PM

Photos courtesy of Calamba City Police
Photos courtesy of Calamba City Police

MANILA — Four family members were killed while six others were wounded in a road crash in Calamba City, Laguna province on All Saints' Day, November 1, authorities said.

A couple and their two children aged 4 and 11 were killed after a pickup truck slammed into two tricycles along the national highway of Barangay Bucal, said city police chief PLt. Col. Milany Martirez. 

The couple's other children aged 8 and 12 were in critical condition.

The pickup truck driver, her boyfriend, and a couple in the other tricycle also sustained injuries.

More details to follow.

— Report from Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

