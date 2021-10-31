Acclaimed photojournalist Romeo Gacad passes away

Renowned photojournalist Romeo Gacad teaches photo editing and visual literacy at the Asian Center for Journalism at the Ateneo De Manila University on May 6, 2008. Gigie Cruz

MANILA (UPDATE) - Pulitzer-nominated photojournalist Romeo Gacad has passed away, his family said Sunday. He was 62.

In a statement sent to ABS-CBN News, Gacad's family said the veteran photojournalist succumbed to "liver complications related to (gastrointestinal stromal tumor) wild type cancer." He passed away Saturday in Thailand.

"Many know our dad for living a fearless and full life. He met the cancer with the same inspiring energy," his children, Raha, Bianca and Sabrina, said in the statement.

Gacad, who had served as a chief photographer for Agence France Presse (AFP), covered the war and conflict in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

He set up the AFP photo division in Manila during the turbulent years of the Marcos rule in the 1980s, according to the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines.

He had been nominated for Pulitzer prize, one of which was for an image of a lone Afghan fighter standing on a rock in the frontlines in Tora Bora that appeared on the cover of American magazine Time in 2002, according to FOCAP when it invited Gacad to speak at the organization's 7th Teodoro Benigno Memorial Lecture on journalism in August 2013.

The other was for a photo of Ben Johnson and Carl Lewis sprinting to the finish line in the 100-meter dash finals during the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

Gacad, in an interview with I-mag Photography in 2016, described his work as "simple, lasting, can be easily understood, and will draw emotions,"

"It’s looking around for pictures and trying to create images that would give symbols to what are the current and raging issues," he also said in a 2009 lecture.

A mujahideen looks over bomb explosion in Tora Bora following US warplanes bombing of Al Qaeda position 13 December 2001. The US conducted intense air strike overnight over Al Qaeda position. Romeo Gacad/AFP

Gacad also covered the Rohingya exodus in 2015.

COLLEAGUES PAY TRIBUTE

“The journalism world lost one of its pillars in Romeo Gacad. Unlike many of us, he was calculating and exacted the most perfect shot, both out in the battlefield or life’s sprawling studious," the New York Times' Philippines correspondent Jason Gutierrez, who previously worked with Gacad, said in a statement to ABS-CBN News.

Gutierrez recalled their "second embed tour in Afghanistan" where, according to him, Gacad (or Tata Romy or Lakay to many of his colleagues) remained calm while others expressed worry.

"See the sunset, listen to the birds because there is art and life even in war, he said. ‘We are here to record life, to understand peace,’ he said. And for that one single moment, when the sun was about to set on the horizon, and the crack of gunfire in the distance, I understood more the meaning of our purpose as war correspondents," said Gutierrez.

"He was never afraid, if he knew he was in the right. Once, he admonished an Abu Sayyaf fighter for trying to get his scarf without permission. The chastised militant blinked first and left. That was in Jolo, two decades ago at the height of a hostage crisis."

Romeo Gacad on assignment. Courtesy of Jason Gutierrez

Counting himself "lucky for having covered many events" with Gacad, Gutierrez described the renowned photojournalist as having "the analytical mind of a scientist in survival, and the oppressed’ sensibilities and honesty."

Pulitzer Prize winner Manny Mogato said Gacad "brought life to his pictures" from his coverage of "the Olympic Games, conflicts, disasters, civil unrest, diseases," many of which landed in front pages of global newspapers.

"He had captured people’s emotions - triumphs, joys, despairs, miseries, fears... We salute your work," Mogato, also a former longtime foreign news correspondent, said of Gacad.

"He lived a full life. We will miss you," he said.

The Gacad siblings said their father "held presence and gratitude for the many wonders of everyday life" and "shared meaningful relationships with friends and loved ones, all across Manila, Jakarta, Yangon, Bangkok."

"On behalf of our family - dad's siblings, the whole Gacad-Maniquiz clan, and our mother, Nida- we thank you for celebrating our dad’s life with us," they said.