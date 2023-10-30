MALOLOS, Bulacan — Aside from choosing village officials in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, Bulacan residents are also voting Monday in a highly contested plebiscite that will decide whether the City of San Jose Del Monte will remain with the province or not.

Bulakeños were given extra ballots where they will vote "yes" or "no" to ratify former president Rodrigo Duterte's Proclamation 1057, which approved the conversion of the City of San Jose Del Monte as a highly urbanized city (HUC).

The ballot contains the question: "Pumapayag ka ba na ang lungsod ng San Jose Del Monte, lalawigan ng Bulacan, ay gawing isang 'highly urbanized city' alinsunod sa Proclamation No. 1057 na naging ganap na bataas noong Disyembre 4, 2020?"

Should the "yes" votes prevail, San Jose Del Monte will become independent from the province.

The plebiscite has been a divisive issue in the province. Proponents of both sides conducted intensive campaigns supporting their cause.

Posters were put up in the entire province explaining each side.

For those who are in favor of ratifying the city's conversion as an HUC, the move is believed to bring better opportunities for its residents as local officials will have a more direct overseeing authority.

Meanwhile, those who are against it feared the possible hyper-urbanization of San Jose Del Monte, higher taxes, and the loss of benefits, such as scholarship grants, from the provincial government.

Proclamation No. 1057 stated that the city met the minimum requirements prescribed under the law for a city to become an HUC.

Under the Local Government Code, HUCs must have a minimum population of 200,000 and an annual income of at least P50 million.

The City of San Jose Del Monte had a population of 315,807 in 2000, according to its official website.

Located northeast of Metro Manila, it became the first city of Bulacan in 2000.

In a Facebook post, San Jose Del Monte Mayor Arthur Robes said becoming an HUC is crucial for the city's progress.

"Bilang ama ng lungsod ng SJDM, nangangarap po ako at ang mga San Joseño na maging ganap na HUC ito, dahil naniniwala ako na ito ay magdadala ng malaking oportunidad at kaunlaran sa ating lungsod at lalawigan," Robes said.

Meanwhile, Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando said the people should ultimately decide whether to approve or reject the city becoming HUC.

"Mula noon pa man ay aking sinabi let the people decide," the governor said in his Facebook page.

"Walang ama na magiging masaya kapag nawalay ang anak. Ito ay masakit para sa akin. Dalangin ko sa tuwina ay isang sambayanang Bulakeñong buo at nagkakaisa."