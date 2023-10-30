BSKE 2023 ‘generally peaceful’: PPCRV

Quezon City teachers acting as election officers receive and prepare ballot boxes and other election materials to be used in their respective precincts at the Quezon City Hall on October 29, 2023, the eve of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) this year is “generally peaceful,” an official from the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) said on Monday, about 5 hours since voting for village and youth council elections began in the Philippines.

“Generally peaceful at mukhang nagbehave 'yung ating mga baranagay and SK candidates,” said PPCRV Director for Voters’ Education Dr. Arwin Serrano.

“Mayroon lang mga pa-ilan-ilan na reported incidents… Mga nagko-conduct pa din ng campaign like distribution of sample ballots,” he said in a public briefing.

Even with some 250,000 volunteer elections watchers nationwide, the PPCRV said that some voters are still having a hard time looking for their precinct numbers.

The PPCRV noted that voting for persons deprived of liberty (PDL) were also conducted swiftly this year.

“Sa monitoring ay naging maayos 'yung conduct ng kanilang gagawing pagboto,” Serrano said.

“Marami sa kanila ay nakaboto na lahat at handa nang dalhin 'yan sa kanilang mga respective mother precincts,” he said.

The PPCRV also lauded the Comelec’s initiative to mount early voting for the elderly, pregnant women and persons with disabilities.

“‘Yung early voting sana next time around hindi lang Naga at Muntinlupa ‘yung magkakaroon ng early voting,” he said.

“‘Yung 11 areas natin for mall voting, nagustuhan naman nila ‘yung experience. Hopefully next time around madagdagan yung 11 malls,” he added.

The Commission on Elections said it is satisfied with the turnout for the early voting and mall voting schemes, and would continue to implement it in the 2025 midterm elections.

“Sa 2025 po kung wala pang early voting law ay patuloy naming ipapatupad ang early voting hours sa buong Pilipinas at 'yung sa ating mall voting ay mas malawak pa nating isasagawa ito katulong ng ating partner malls,” said Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco.

“Lahat ng ito at no cost to the Comelec at to the government. Ang partner malls po natin ang nagsagawa para maidaos ang mall voting natin,” he said.

The Comelec also assured the public that adequate personnel from the police are deployed in election hotspots, specifically in Abra province, one of the 365 places marked as red areas this election.

