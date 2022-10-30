Victims in Seoul's Itaewon district after a stampede during Halloween parties on Oct. 30, 2022. Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE

MANILA — There is no report yet that a Filipino was killed or injured in the Halloween stampede in Itaewon, South Korea Saturday evening, the Philippine embassy said.

"Sa ngayon, wala pa pong report tayong natatanggap ng mga Filipino casualties o victims who are injured po," Philippine Ambassador to South Korea Theresa Dizon De Vega told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo on Sunday.

The stampede happened in what was supposed to be the first in-person Halloween celebrations in Seoul's Itaewon district 2 years since the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 151 people, including 19 foreign nationals, were killed in the stampede, while 200 others were injured with 9 in critical condition, De Vega said.

She noted that the Philippine embassy has deployed teams to go to Seoul's various hospitals to check for possible Filipino victims.

They are also monitoring the incident and closely communicating with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, Korean universities, and the Filipino community network in South Korea, De Vega added.

The embassy also released a statement, calling on Filipinos in South Korea "to observe precautions during large events."

"Filipinos in Korea in need of assistance may call our Emergency Hotline at +8210-9365-2312 or our Assistance-to-Nationals Hotline at +8210-9263-8119," the embassy said in a social media post.

'LUCKILY, DI PO KAMI KASAMA'

A Filipina working in South Korea, meanwhile, said she was lucky that she went home from Itaewon hours before the stampede.

Jovy Anh Alinsunurin said the district was already crowded as early as 7:00 p.m.

"Sobrang dami nang tao. I remember na parang meron po atang isang famous YouTuber na nakita nila doon at pinagkaguluhan," she said.

Authorities have yet to release the official cause of the stampede as of writing.