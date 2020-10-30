Poised to become 'violent' typhoon: Rolly intensifies as Philippines braces for impact

Rolly is forecast to become a "violent" typhoon, according to international weather agencies. Photo by PAGASA

MANILA - Filipinos must prepare for Typhoon Rolly (international name Goni), as the weather disturbance continued to gain strength and could even become a "violent" typhoon while approaching the Philippine landmass.

In its 5:00 pm advisory, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Rolly was spotted 980 km East of Casiguran, Aurora at 4 p.m. with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness up to 230 kilometers per hour. It is moving Westward at 20 kilometers per hour.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has already categorized Rolly as "violent."

Office of Civil Defense Director, Undersecretary Ric Jalad said while PAGASA does not see Typhoon Rolly intensifying into a super typhoon by Philippine standards, the weather disturbance could be as strong as 171-220 kph.

Jalad said Rolly's wind strength could cause heavy damage to high-risk structures, medium-built structures, and dislodge signages.

Typhoon Rolly, which has a 240 kilometer radius, could possibly make landfall in Catanduanes in Bicol Region or Polillo Island in Quezon but its path will possibly cut across Aurora, N.Ecija, Tarlac, Pangasinan, and Zambales, said Jalad.

PAGASA said the typhoon is likely to bring heavy to intense rains over Northern and Central Luzon and Bicol Region, especially in areas along Rolly's track beginning Saturday or Sunday.

It will also will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol Region, Eastern and Central Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela.

Storm surges of up to 2.0 meters may also be experienced over the coastal areas of Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Bicol Region, and Northern Samar, said the weather bureau.

Jalad said decision to enforce evacuations remained with local government units, but it was better for affected communities to find safer ground now.

PAGASA is also monitoring another tropical depression outside of the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), 1,865 kilometers East of Visayas.

Tropical storm "Atsani" is accelerating west-northwest, with

65 kilometer per hour winds near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kilometer per hour.

It is heading west northwest at 35 kilometer per hour.



