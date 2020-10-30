Maute Group remnant in Lanao del Sur falls

MANILA - A member of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group surrendered on Thursday to government troops in Lanao del Sur, the Western Mindanao Command said.

In a Facebook post on Friday, WESMINCOM Commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr. said Samad Macaampon, alias Abu Samad, 40, and a resident of Barangay Gacap in Piagapo surrendered to the 82nd Infantry Battalion at 10 a.m. Thursday.

“Accordingly, Samad decided to come out after being on lie-low status since he left the group sometime in 2017 because he wants to be with his family, live a peaceful life, and be a productive citizen of this country,” Vinluan said.

Macaampon, the military said, is a known DI-MG member under Abu Sierra, a sub-leader of the Omar Maute Group.

He also handed over his M79 grenade launcher.

Macaampon was brought to the 82IB headquarters in Barangay Pawak in Saguiaran for custodial debriefing and proper disposition.