House committee approves magna carta for Filipino seafarers

Crew members on board the Coral Princess cruise ship at the port of Manila before its maiden voyage on October 31, 2018. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs on Thursday approved a measure that would ensure the rights and welfare of Filipino seafarers.

The Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers would ensure the protection of seafarers through "proper work conditions, just terms of employment, and sufficient career opportunities", the committee said in a statement.

Aside from approving the said measure, the committee also discussed updates on the incident involving Gulf Livestock 1, a cargo vessel that capsized off the waters of Japan with 39 Filipino seafarers onboard.

According to Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Arriola, there are so far two survivors and one fatality, as reported to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

She also said the DFA is in close coordination with their counterparts in Japan, China and South Korea, as well as in the United Arab Emirates, for search and rescue operations of the remaining 36 seafarers.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac said OWWA will provide support to the families of the affected seafarers.

These include death and burial benefits, livelihood benefits, financial assistance, and scholarship for one dependent until he or she graduates.