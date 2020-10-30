Caceres archbishop calls for prayers amid Typhoon Rolly threat

The Archbishop of Caceres, Naga Rev. Rolando Tria Tirona has called on the faithful to pray for protection and deliverance from Typhoon Rolly which is expected to hit the Philippines this weekend.

Tirona urged parish priests and religious communities to hold prayer vigils to spare Filipinos from the damage the typhoon might bring.

"In view of the coming two new typhoons which are predicted to be stronger than Typhoon Quinta, I enjoin you dear Parish priests and Religious communities to have a prayer vigil or offer a votive Mass to spare our people and mother nature from further suffering and pain," Tirona said in his pastoral letter.

He also urged churches nationwide to be ready to open their facilities, chapels and convents to accept evacuees.

"Let us raise our pleas to our INA or Penafracia to protect our people an mother nature from these 2 typhoons named Rolly and Siony," said Tirona.

Typhoon Rolly (international name Goni) is expected to become a "violent" typhoon while approaching the Philippine landmass, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

In its 5:00 pm advisory, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Rolly has maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour.