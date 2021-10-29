Manila Mayor Isko Moreno speaks to members of the press during the groundbreaking of the Arroceros Urban Forest Park redevelopment project in Manila on September 8, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday said he would not criticize Filipinos who accept money from politicians ahead of the 2022 national elections.

“At the end of the day, alam mong mali. At the end of the day, alam mong may batas, but at the end of the day, who am I to judge you?” Domagoso told reporters on the sidelines of a campaign event in Quezon City.

(At the end of the day, you know it’s wrong. At the end of the day you know we have laws, but at the end of the day, who am I to judge you?)

“Hindi ko naman alam 'yung hirap mo sa buhay baka may pangangailangan ka,” said Domagoso, who had lived through poverty in his youth.

(I am not aware of how hard your life is, of how much you need the money.)

Accepting money from politicians who offer it “doesn’t mean it will change your character.,” Domagoso said.

Filipino voters are wise, and they can outsmart politicians, he said.

Sen. Manny Pacquiao, another presidential aspirant, earlier drew flak after he was caught on video handing out cash to those who attended his sortie in Batangas City.

Vice President Leni Robredo, who is also running for president, was also criticized for telling voters that they should accept cash from politicians but still vote according to their conscience.

The Commission on Elections earlier said it is wrong for candidates to hand out cash to the public, but noted that this is not yet considered as an election offense as the campaign period has not yet begun.

Pacquiao said he would stop giving “donations” from his personal funds once the official campaign period starts in February 2022.

