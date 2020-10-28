Bangsamoro parliament approves administrative code bill

The Bangsamoro parliament has approved a legislation for the region's Administrative Code and other related purposes, Bangsamoro officials said Wednesday.

BARMM Interim Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim said the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) passed Cabinet Bill No. 60, which will define the structural, functional, and procedural principles and rules of governance of the region.

"Today, we are writing history by providing the form and structure of the Bangsamoro Government and fulfilling one of our mandates during the transition period," he said in a video message.

All BTA members voted for the approval of the bill.

"In one of its basic principles and policies, the Bangsamoro Administrative Code provides that the Bangsamoro Government, in pursuit of moral governance, shall maintain honesty, integrity, transparency and accountability in governance and take positive and effective measures against graft and corruption," said Ebrahim.

He said the Bangsamoro Administrative Code is one of the priority legislations of the BTA, hailing the approval as "historic."

"Now, we are moving towards the crucial time of establishing a regional bureaucracy that is responsive to their needs and provide them with the future anchored in our shared values, identity and self-determination," Ebrahim said.

"I hope that our passion for the Bangsamoro remain unshaken, regardless of the pandemic and the countless challenges ahead."