DOH pays tribute to groups promoting healthy lifestyle

MANILA - A number of organizations were recognized Friday by the Department of Health for promoting healthy lifestyle among Filipinos.

In giving them the Healthy Pilipinas Awards for Partners, DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa expressed appreciation to the different development partners, civil society organizations, government agencies and private corporations for their support to his agency's seven priority areas.

The recognition was awarded to partners of the DOH Health Promotion Bureau that work on relevant services directly related to the three areas of strategic implementation of health promotion: Healthy Governance, Healthy Settings, and Health Literacy.

Some of the awardees are the following:

Konsulta MD, Online Mental Health Consultations and Mental Health Promotions

Alliance of Public Health Advocates (ALPHA), Angat Kalusugan Operations (AKO) Initiative

Unicef PH - in partnership with Imaginelaw, UP-NCTSFI, HDES, PLCPD, MPTC, Child Road Traffic Injury Prevention

USAID ReachHealth Project, I CHOOSE #MalayaAkongMaging Campaign: Increasing Access to Reproductive Health Information for Filipino Teenagers

Herbosa urged for more collaboration among the awardees and local governments “in formulating high impact policies that create conducive environments for the execution and cultivation of these seven high priority behaviors."

These are:

diet and physical activity environmental health immunization avoidance of substance use especially tobacco smoking, vaping and drug use promoting mental health and well being safe sexual practices, healthy pregnancy and delivery, early screening for cervical and breast cancer road safety, injury prevention, and healthy living, workplaces and schools

The Healthy Pilipinas Awards are handed out in partnership with the Galing Pook Foundation.